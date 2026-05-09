Red flag warning issued for central, northeast Minnesota

The Brief A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of central and northeast Minnesota until 7 p.m. Saturday, May 9. The warning covers Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Pine and St. Louis counties due to extreme fire risk. Burning is not allowed and residents are urged to use caution with any activity that could start a fire.



Fire danger is extremely high in several Minnesota counties as a Red Flag Warning remains in effect through Saturday evening.

Red Flag Warning issued for parts of central and northeast Minnesota

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Pine and St. Louis counties. The warning is in place until 7 p.m. Saturday, May 9, because of low humidity and strong winds that could cause fires to spread quickly.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will not issue or activate open burning permits for large vegetative debris burning during the warning. Campfires are also discouraged, and people are asked to double-check any recent burns to make sure they are completely out.

"Embers can be carried for over a mile in high winds like this. People should use extreme caution until conditions improve," said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist.

Fires can get out of control very quickly under these weather conditions, putting people, property and natural resources at risk. Even small sparks from equipment or vehicles can start a wildfire.

Residents are reminded to avoid burning and to use caution with anything that could cause sparks, such as trailer chains, ATVs, chainsaws or other equipment. The DNR recommends using these items outside of Red Flag Warning hours and parking vehicles on gravel or pavement instead of grass.

Local perspective:

Communities in Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Pine and St. Louis counties are most at risk during this warning period. Local fire departments and emergency managers are on alert and may respond quickly to any reports of smoke or fire.

The DNR is urging everyone in the affected counties to be vigilant and to report any signs of wildfire immediately.