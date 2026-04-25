Plane crashes into yard near Crystal Airport, leaving occupants dead

The Brief Brooklyn Park police say a plane crashed near the Crystal Airport. The plane crashed and caught fire after crashing nearing 62nd Avenue North and Florida Avenue North. The occupants inside the plane died; no injuries were reported on the ground.



Two are dead after a plane crashed into a park near Crystal Airport.

Plane crash near Crystal Airport

(FOX 9)

What we know:

According to Brooklyn Park police, authorities responded to an airplane crash near Crystal Airport.

First responders found a small plane that crashed and caught fire in Southbrook Park near 62nd Avenue North and Florida Avenue North, police said.

The fire was eventually extinguished, and no people on the ground were injured.

Police say the occupants inside the plane died in the crash.

In a Tweet, the NTSB said they were investigating the crash which involved a Beech F33A airplane.

Dig deeper:

Traffic camera video shows a plume of smoke rising in the neighborhood around noon as early reports of the crash were coming in. Radar records show a 1991 Beech F33A taking off at about 11:30 a.m. heading northbound before disappearing from radar shortly after takeoff.

What we don't know:

Authorities would not say how many people were onboard at the time of the crash.

The cause of the plane crash is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. We will post updates as they are made available.