Minnesota weather: What to expect for rain, snow overnight

The Brief The Twin Cities metro has a chance of rain and thunderstorms overnight into Monday. Meanwhile, northern Minnesota is being hit with heavy, accumulating snow that is expected to last until Thursday. There is a mix of winter weather advisories, winter storm warnings and blizzard warnings all across northern Minnesota that last until Thursday.



Heavy snow has arrived in northern Minnesota, while overnight thunderstorms are expected in the Twin Cities.

What to expect for snow, rain and thunderstorms

What we know:

The Twin Cities metro could see some rumbling thunderstorms overnight from midnight to 6 a.m.

In northern Minnesota, there are winter weather advisories, winter storm warnings and blizzard warnings. That area can expect heavy, thick, accumulating snow. The snow started Tuesday evening and is expected to continue into Wednesday night.

Areas on the North Shore of Lake Superior could see up to 18 inches of snow, and travel is not advised.

Down in the Twin Cities, on Wednesday a rain-snow mix is possible throughout the day.

By Thursday, it'll be rainy with some wet snow that is expected to continue into Friday for the Twin Cities. Currently, it doesn't seem like the Twin Cities will get accumulating snow.

The snow in northern Minnesota is expected to be done Wednesday, with southern Minnesota being hit with snow by Thursday night.

On Friday, the North Shore is expected to get more lake effect snow.

Temperatures will linger in the mid to low 30s in the Twin Cities this week.

The wide variety of weather over Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will calm down by Saturday.