Minnesota weather: Wet weekend ahead, with 1-2 inches of rain possible

It's going to be a wet weekend.

More seasonable temperatures are in store for the southern two-thirds of Minnesota Friday afternoon, with highs in the 60s. Spotty showers are possible Friday morning and afternoon, and then the real rain rolls in Friday night.

Waves of rain and breezy, gusty winds are expected overnight Friday, with lows staying mild, in the 50s for the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota.

Looking ahead to Saturday, it’ll be wet. There will be periods of rain and isolated rumbles, with highs in the 50s in the Twin Cities.

The rain will slowly taper off on Sunday, but the area will easily pick up 1-2 inches of rain this weekend.