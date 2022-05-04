Minnesota weather: Warming trend continues into the weekend

The warming trend continues through the rest of the week, with warmth and sunshine in the forecast for Saturday.

Temperatures on Wednesday will almost be seasonal, with highs in the low 60s and sunshine. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s ahead of the mid-60s on Thursday with some clouds.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will rise into the upper 60s. Saturday is looking glorious, with warm sunshine and a high of 69 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Mother’s Day is will be a bit unsettled. It’ll be warm, with a high of around 67 degrees, but there will be clouds and a few showers.