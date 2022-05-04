Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:30 PM CDT, Clearwater County, Kittson County, Norman County, Pennington County, Polk County, Polk County, Red Lake County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:00 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Marshall County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County

Minnesota weather: Warming trend continues into the weekend

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Wednesday's forecast: Highs in the low 60s!

Warming trend continues through the rest of the week.

(FOX 9) - The warming trend continues through the rest of the week, with warmth and sunshine in the forecast for Saturday. 

Temperatures on Wednesday will almost be seasonal, with highs in the low 60s and sunshine. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s ahead of the mid-60s on Thursday with some clouds. 

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will rise into the upper 60s. Saturday is looking glorious, with warm sunshine and a high of 69 degrees in the Twin Cities. 

Mother’s Day is will be a bit unsettled. It’ll be warm, with a high of around 67 degrees, but there will be clouds and a few showers. 