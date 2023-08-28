Minnesota weather: Warmer and more humid Monday

Slightly warmer and more humid on Monday after a gorgeous weekend.

The high on Monday will be around 85 degrees in the Twin Cities. The typical high this time of year is 79 degrees. A frontal boundary will swing by toward the end of the day Monday, which could pop a stray shower.

Tuesday is looking nice and comfortable, with a high of 78 degrees. Wednesday will be gorgeous, with a high of around 80 degrees.

It starts to heat up again Thursday, as temperatures climb into the mid-80s. Highs in the 90s are in the forecast for Labor Day weekend. Here's your seven-day forecast: