Minnesota weather: Warm sunshine returning Sunday

Temperatures are forecasted to warm up Sunday with highs peaking in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Expect plenty of sunshine for our Sunday before clouds increase on Monday.

Monday will likely feature a strong southern breeze and a few showers later in the day. Watch for a few light showers for Tuesday as well.

Our midweek weather is shaping up to stay quiet, but a chance of showers returns for Friday.

Here's a look at the 7-day forecast: