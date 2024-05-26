Minnesota weather: A touch cooler Sunday, with possible showers

Sunday is expected to be fairly cloudy and cooler with some possible rain in the southeast part of Minnesota.

A few showers will be possible Sunday, but mainly southeast of the Twin Cities. Watch for sprinkles through about midday with some of the cloud deck breaking up later this afternoon and into the evening.

High temperatures Sunday will likely stay in the 60s for most of the state. Sunday night will be quiet with low temperatures in the 50s.

On Memorial Day, temperatures will warm into the 60s and near 70 degrees.

There is a chance of showers and a few rumbles to pop-up Monday afternoon and evening.

Tuesday will be cooler with a northwest breeze as we head back to work.

Here's your seven-day forecast: