Minnesota weather: The cold has arrived

It's cold, and there's no warm-up in sight.

Temperatures fell some 40 degrees between Thursday and Friday morning thanks to a cold front pushing its way through.

A few scattered flakes are leftover in northern Minnesota, with a flurry or two possible in the Twin Cities – but it won't accumulate in the metro area.

Cloud cover will also linger throughout the day Friday, with a high of around 32 degrees, but it'll feel like the low 20s, thanks to the wind chill.

It won't be any warmer this weekend. Saturday will be a few degrees colder than Friday, with a high of around 30 degrees and a bit of sunshine. Though it might feel a little warmer thanks to less wind.

Sunday's high will be around 31 degrees.

Looking ahead to next week, highs in the 30s and 20s are expected across the Twin Cities metro.