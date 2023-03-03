Minnesota weather: Thawing with wintry mix possible to end weekend

Temperatures are headed back into the thaw on Friday — and for the weekend.

Friday will feature a high of 38 degrees and peeks of sun in the afternoon. Then, overnight, the low will dip down to about 25 degrees with patchy fog.

There could be a stray sprinkle or flurry on Saturday, with a mostly cloudy sky and more melting as the temperature hits 37 degrees in the Twin Cities.

A look at the forecast for Friday and Saturday. (FOX 9)

Looking ahead, a wintry mix is possible on Sunday, when the high will be 38 degrees. The precipitation could start as snow Sunday afternoon, but then it will change over to mostly rain for the Twin Cities and areas south. Northern Minnesota will stay all snow.

The precipitation will continue overnight Sunday into the Monday morning commute, which could feature a wintry mix. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: