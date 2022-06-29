Minnesota weather: Temperatures, humidity rise ahead of July 4 weekend

Let the warm-up begin ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend.

Temperatures will be a few degrees higher on Wednesday compared to earlier this week, with a high of 90 degrees expected in the Twin Cities and plenty of sunshine. The region will see moisture return and breezes pick up as the warm front surges northward, and north of Interstate 94 there will be added cloud cover come the afternoon.

Isolated storms are possible late Wednesday evening into Wednesday night, moving in from portions of the Dakotas into the northwestern half of Minnesota with a stray rumble possible in the Twin Cities metro. Otherwise, it'll be very warm overnight, with lows in the 70s for much of the state thanks to southernly and southwest breezes that will stay around.

Looking ahead to Thursday, it'll be hot and still kind of humid, with a high close to 90 degrees in the Twin Cities. Saturday will see highs in the mid-80s with nice sunshine and fairly low humidity. Sunday will be more of the same, with a random rumble possible.