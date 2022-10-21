Minnesota weather: Temperatures climb this weekend - here's how warm it'll get

Temperatures will climb back into the 60s on Friday, ahead of an even warmer weekend.

Fairly sunny and fairly tranquil conditions are expected on Friday with a high of 66 degrees in the Twin Cities.

The south breezes on Saturday will turn up the heat across Minnesota, with a high of 77 degrees possible in the Twin Cities metro. Southwestern Minnesota could see temperatures climb into the 80s, while northern Minnesota will be cooler but still above average, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Sunday will see dew points increase offering almost a summer feel, and although temperatures will be a bit cooler than Saturday it will feel warmer thanks to the rise in humidity. The high in the Twin Cities will top out around 76 degrees, with upper 70s likely across much of the southern half of the state. Northern Minnesota will see highs in the low 70s and 60s on Sunday.

There's also a chance for storms Sunday. Clouds will increase throughout the day, with storms possible Sunday night.

The average last 70-degree day of the year in the Twin Cities is Oct. 23, which is this weekend. However, the average high for this time of year is 55 degrees.