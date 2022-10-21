Here's why it smells in the Twin Cities this morning

There's a stink in the air Friday morning across the Twin Cities metro. So what is it?

The explanation is pretty simple: The stench can happen in the fall as farmers spray their fields with fertilizer (essentially liquid manure in most cases) before the ground freezes.

Wind speed and direction play a role in who smells it, so one moment you may notice a stench in the air and an hour later it may be gone, FOX 9 Meteorologist Cody Matz explains, admitting he's not a farm expert.

But that's all that it is, so there's no need to panic.



