Minnesota weather: How much rain fell this weekend

The Twin Cities saw the wettest consecutive days since April over the weekend.

Much-needed rain fell across the metro and southwestern Minnesota, dumping 1-2 inches in the Twin Cities and 2-4 inches in parts of central Minnesota. This should help relieve some drought conditions the region has experienced this summer.

Here's a map of rainfall totals:

After a gloomy weekend that brought rounds of rain to the area, it'll be a glorious Monday with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon and a high temperature of around 78 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Overnight, it'll be a little cool with lows dipping into the 50s for the southern half of the state — the metro will see a low of 59 degrees, while Mankato will fall to as low as 50 degrees heading into Tuesday. There could be pockets that slide into the 40s.

Tuesday will be warmer, with highs in the 80s for most of Minnesota. A high of 84 degrees is expected for the Twin Cities metro and upper 80s in western Minnesota. Wednesday will be warmer still, with a high of around 87 degrees in the metro area and sunshine.

Clouds return to close out the week, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s on Thursday and Friday. This weekend, expect high temperatures in the 80s.