Minnesota weather: Storms possible Wednesday; gorgeous to start State Fair

A mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday, with a chance for storms as dew points climb into the 60s.

The high will be around 82 degrees in the Twin Cities. Popcorn showers and storms could flare up as the day progresses. The chance for showers and rumbles fade pretty early, with clouds lingering through the night as the low dips into the mid-60s in the Twin Cities.

Clouds will linger into Thursday morning, but the day will become mostly sunny with a high around 77 degrees and low dew points for the first day of the Minnesota State Fair.

Gorgeous on Friday as well, with widespread 70s and sunshine.

This weekend will be a little unsettled. Saturday's high will be 79 degrees and it'll be mostly cloudy with a few hit-and-miss drips. Sunday will feature patchy sun and it'll be humid as spotty storms flare, with a high of 83 degrees.