Minnesota weather: Storms possible Friday, gorgeous Saturday

Storms are possible Friday evening.

A warm front moving through will pop temperatures into the 80s on Friday. A cold front will then pass its way through Minnesota, which should spark some scattered late-day and evening thunderstorms. The Twin Cities is under a slight risk for severe weather.

Storms will move out quickly, making for a quiet night and day on Saturday. Saturday will be nice, with plenty of sunshine, but breezy with a high of around 83 degrees.

More widespread rain is in the forecast for Sunday, starting as early as mid-day in the Twin Cities. There should be plenty of dry periods throughout the day, so don't cancel outdoor plans but have an indoor backup. The high will be around 73 degrees.

Here's your seven-day forecast: