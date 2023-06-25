Minnesota weather: Storms and showers continue, heavy rainfall recorded at MSP

Rain and storms rolled through Minnesota in waves on Saturday, at times bringing hail, heavy downpours, strong winds, and even tornadoes to Northwestern Minnesota.

Much of the metro was mostly spared from most of the activity until late Saturday night when a line of thunderstorms pushed northeast. This line dumped 0.22" of rain at the airport, which is more than the airport has received so far this month! This further emphasizes just how dry it has been. From June 1 to June 24, the airport had only received 0.17" of rain! In total over the last 24 hours, the airport has received 0.43" of rain.

More rain is in store for Sunday as this area of low pressure gradually moves to the east. No severe weather is expected on Sunday, and we won't see as much rain as we did on Saturday. That said, there is a chance for a few storms on Sunday afternoon, as scattered showers pop up throughout the day. The chance for showers and stray rumbles will linger into Monday, but late Monday will come with gradual clearing.

As we enter the final week of June, we'll see our temperatures return to seasonable levels, with more chances for rain mid to late week.