Minnesota weather: What to expect with the spring snow

Accumulating snow is likely Thursday night into Friday morning, with a second round of snow possible this weekend. Here’s what to expect.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Twin Cities and parts of central Minnesota starting at 7 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. on Friday.

On Thursday, the high in the Twin Cities will be around 34 degrees. The snow is holding off for the afternoon commute and is expected to arrive in the greater metro area around 9 p.m. Some heavier pockets of snow are possible in the overnight hours and the flakes start wrapping up after sunrise on Friday.

The snow could cause some slippery road conditions, especially during the morning commute on Friday. The greater metro area will likely get between 2 and 5 inches of snow overnight.

Temperatures will stay cool into the weekend, and another round of accumulating snow is possible Sunday night. Stay tuned to FOX 9 as we continue to track the spring snow.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: