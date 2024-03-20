Minnesota weather: Timeline of spring snow

Spring has started but get ready for a blast of winter weather.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Twin Cities and parts of central Minnesota starting 7 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. on Friday.

A relatively narrow band of snow tracks east out of the Dakotas after 6 p.m. Thursday, and arrives in the greater metro later Thursday night.

At this point, it looks like the Twin Cities metro will see between two and four inches of snow with the north and northwest metro being on the higher end. The greatest effects will be during the Friday morning commute.

The track of the storm is likely to shift over the next 24 hours. Stay tuned to FOX 9 as we continue to track the spring snow.