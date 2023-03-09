Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Snowfall makes for slick roads across metro

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:57PM
With flakes flying most of the day in the metro, roads across the Twin Cities area are slick, making for slow travel and plenty of spinouts. A total of 2 to 4 inches of snow is likely for most Twin Cities metro area spots, with isolated higher amounts possible, including in the Buffalo Ridge area and near Rochester. Meanwhile, north of Interstate 92 could see 1 to 2 inches.

When all is said and done, totals should be around our forecasted amounts: with about 1 to 3 inches of snow for most Twin Cities metro. The snow is expected to start tapering off overnight.

As of 8:30 p.m., crashes have been reported across major highways n the metro, including a multi-vehicle crash along I-494 in Plymouth. You should expect roads to remain slick overnight and for your early morning commute.

More snow is possible this weekend in Minnesota

Another few inches of snow is possible with a slow-moving clipper Saturday afternoon that will taper off Sunday morning. 

An early forecast is showing 2-4 inches are possible with this clipper. But this far out, that could change. Stay with FOX 9 and the FOX 9 Weather App for the latest forecast.

Here's the seven-day forecast: