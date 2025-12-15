Stewartville HS parking lot shooting: Gunman ID'd as former student

The Brief The Olmsted County Sheriff released new details on the fatal Stewartville school parking lot shooting on Monday morning. The deceased gunman was identified as 19-year-old Logan Moyer, who was a 2024 graduate and former member of the wrestling team. As of Sunday evening, the victim remains in critical but stable condition. Classes resumed Monday for Stewartville students.



The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released new details about Friday’s deadly shooting outside of Stewartville High School.

Sheriff ID's gunman

What we know:

The shooting happened at around 5 a.m. on Friday in the parking lot of the high school as approximately 40 wrestling team members and coaches were gathering to board a bus.

A student wrestler was injured in the shooting, and a man was found dead from an apparent self-inflected gunshot wound, with a rifle nearby.

In a press conference Monday, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson identified the deceased man as 19-year-old Logan Moyer, of Stewartville. Moyer was a 2024 graduate and former member of the school’s wrestling team.

Moyer was not a coach, volunteer or paid staff member of the wrestling program, the sheriff said, and authorities do not know why Moyer was in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

As of Sunday night, the victim remains in critical but stable condition. The sheriff’s office did not release his identity or any further information.

What we don't know:

The shooting remains under investigation. Officials do not know the motive behind the shooting, or the potential connection between Moyer and the student wrestler.

District officials said the wrestling team will compete for the rest of the season.

Classes resume Monday

Dig deeper:

The district canceled classes and activities on Friday, but students returned to school on Monday using a late start schedule. Police officers and mental health counselors will be on hand to assist students and staff feel safe and help focus on healing.

The message from Stewartville Superintendent Belinda Selfors from over the weekend reads:

"Our hearts remain heavy as we continue to process the tragedy that occurred at our Middle School/High School on Friday, December 12. We know this experience has deeply affected our students, our staff, and families across our communities. There is no handbook for moments like this, and every child—and every family—will respond differently. Please know that your family’s concerns, fears, and questions are both understood and shared.

"In the midst of this heartbreak, we want to begin by expressing sincere gratitude for the care, compassion, and concern you have shown—for your children, for our staff, and for one another. "Your messages of support, patience, and kindness have meant more than words can convey.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priorities. We continue to work closely with law enforcement, mental health professionals, and safety experts to ensure our schools are secure and to review and strengthen our safety procedures. At the same time, we recognize that emotional healing is just as important as physical safety and that both are essential for our return to school.

"As we prepare to resume learning, we want to be clear: returning to school does not mean we are minimizing what has happened or expecting students to simply "move on." It means we are taking thoughtful steps forward together, providing structure and support while honoring the very real emotions our students may be experiencing. For some children, routine may feel comforting; for others, it may feel overwhelming. Both responses are normal."