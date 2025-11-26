MN weather: Snow ends Wednesday morning; quiet and cold Thanksgiving

The Brief Snow will slowly taper off during the morning commute, but it will remain blustery. Road conditions are expected to slowly improve on Wednesday. Thanksgiving will be quiet and cold, and then it turns colder.



Snow will slowly taper off toward the end of the morning commute Wednesday, but it'll stay blustery for much of the day across Minnesota.

Wednesday's forecast

Local perspective:

After a snowy morning commute for many Minnesotans, it'll clear up but remain windy, with gusts possibly topping 40 mph.

The high on Wednesday is 29 degrees in the Twin Cities, with a low of around 21 degrees. The average high this time of year is 37 degrees.

While the snow will wind down, it may take time for roads to improve. It's expected to be a tough day traveling across Minnesota with some partially and some completely covered roadways. This comes on a busy travel day as families hit the road ahead of Thanksgiving on Thursday.

Quiet, cold Thanksgiving … then it gets colder

What's next:

Thursday will be partly sunny with a breeze, but it won't be as windy as Wednesday. The high is 27 degrees in the Twin Cities, with a low of 15 degrees.

Looking ahead, it'll be getting colder and have the potential for another round of snow this weekend. Highs will dip into the teens Sunday and Monday.

Here's the seven-day Twin Cities forecast: