Robbinsdale district to close 3 schools after budget error

Published  December 16, 2025 2:32pm CST
Robbinsdale votes to close 3 schools

The Robbinsdale School Board on Monday voted to close three schools as it faces a $20 million budget deficit. The schools that will close are Noble Elementary, Sonnesyn Elementary and Robbinsdale Middle School.

The Brief

    • The Robbinsdale School District plans to close three schools due to a budget shortfall.
    • The district faces a $20 million deficit caused by an accounting error and declining enrollment.
    • A final vote on the closure plan is expected Jan. 20.

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Robbinsdale School District is moving forward with plans to close three schools as part of a cost-cutting strategy

School closures planned 

What we know:

The Robbinsdale Schol Board voted at a meeting Monday night on a proposal that would close Noble Elementary, Sonnesyn Elementary and Robbinsdale Middle School. 

Lakeview and Neill Elementary Schools will remain operational. Many parents voiced their concerns at the meeting, arguing that the closures would negatively impact the community. 

Budget challenges 

What they're saying:

The district is grappling with a $20 million budget shortfall due to an accounting error and decreasing student enrollment, prompting the decision to close the schools. A review of the final draft plan is scheduled for Jan. 5, with the final vote set for Jan. 20. 

What we don't know:

The specific details of how the closures will be implemented and their impact on students and staff have not been fully outlined. 

The Source: The Robbindsale School Board held a regularly scheduled meeting Monday night.


 

