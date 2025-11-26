Minnesota school closings for Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025

The Brief Several Minnesota school districts are closed, have scheduled e-learning days or have delayed starts on Wednesday. Find a list of school closings below. Refresh the page for the latest updates.



A snowstorm has prompted schools to be closed or open late on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving break.

Minnesota school closings due to weather

Local perspective:

More than a dozen schools are closed or have delayed openings on Wednesday due to the first snowstorm of the season, including some Twin Cities school districts.

Find a list of school closings below. If you're having trouble viewing the list, click here.

You need an iframes capable browser to view this content.

Winter storm warning for much of Minnesota

The backstory:

Much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area, is under a winter storm warning through 9 a.m. on Wednesday due to the potential for heavy snow and strong winds, which could reduce visibility and make for slippery road conditions.

Rain on Tuesday turned to a wintry mix and then snow late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This has created some slick conditions on roadways in the Twin Cities during the overnight hours.

Find the latest on the weather here.