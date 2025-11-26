Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Douglas County
7
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Wright County, Kanabec County, Chisago County, Nicollet County, Steele County, Le Sueur County, Isanti County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Washington County, Sibley County, Watonwan County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Scott County, Redwood County, Mille Lacs County, Ramsey County, Anoka County, Benton County, Dakota County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County, Hennepin County, Waseca County, Stearns County, Sherburne County, Rice County, Morrison County, Kandiyohi County, Polk County, Barron County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 AM CST, Todd County, Stevens County, Lac Qui Parle County, Douglas County, Pope County, Swift County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, South Itasca County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, South Aitkin County, North Cass County, Crow Wing County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 PM CST, Pine County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Central St. Louis County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 3:00 AM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Cottonwood County

Minnesota school closings for Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  November 26, 2025 1:33am CST
Education
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Several Minnesota school districts are closed, have scheduled e-learning days or have delayed starts on Wednesday.
    • Find a list of school closings below. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A snowstorm has prompted schools to be closed or open late on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving break. 

Minnesota school closings due to weather

Local perspective:

More than a dozen schools are closed or have delayed openings on Wednesday due to the first snowstorm of the season, including some Twin Cities school districts. 

Find a list of school closings below. If you're having trouble viewing the list, click here.

Winter storm warning for much of Minnesota

The backstory:

Much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area, is under a winter storm warning through 9 a.m. on Wednesday due to the potential for heavy snow and strong winds, which could reduce visibility and make for slippery road conditions. 

Rain on Tuesday turned to a wintry mix and then snow late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This has created some slick conditions on roadways in the Twin Cities during the overnight hours. 

Find the latest on the weather here

EducationWinter Weather