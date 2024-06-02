Minnesota weather: Showers and storms to close the weekend

A large part of Sunday is expected to stay dry with the chance for showers around the Twin Cities metro area in Minnesota as well as a few rumbles this afternoon and potentially into the evening.

A better chance of thunderstorms is expected to move into most of Minnesota overnight.

This may come in the form of a line or broken line of thunderstorms producing gusty winds and locally heavier rainfall. The worst risk of high winds and storms will likely taper off before reaching the metro area.

The thunderstorms are expected to head across Minnesota during the overnight hours and look to move into Wisconsin by early Monday.

Monday will likely be a little humid and dry with decreasing clouds.

Another chance of thunderstorms strolls into the area the second half of Tuesday with mostly dry days projected in the later half of the seven-day forecast.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: