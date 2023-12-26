Minnesota weather: Showers end Tuesday morning; cooler and cloudy into Wednesday

The rain is moving out Tuesday morning, but the clouds are sticking around along with slightly cooler temperatures.

The rain is starting to move out of the Twin Cities metro on Tuesday morning, leaving some impressive rain totals for December. Within the past 48 hours, the metro area received 1–2 inches of rain, while areas to the west recorded 2–3 inches. The rain will linger in northern Minnesota for a bit longer but should start moving out by the afternoon.

After a record-warm Christmas weekend, cooler air arrives from the south, but temperatures still stay above the average of 26 degrees. The high for Tuesday is around 37 degrees, and overnight lows of 31 degrees in the Twin Cities.

A stray flurry is possible from Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon, but it won't amount to much. Wednesday is much of the same, with a high in the mid to upper 30s and cloudy skies.

Looking at the week ahead, temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 30s and potentially the low 40s. The clouds will move out by the end of the week, with a brighter-looking weekend.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: