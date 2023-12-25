Records set on green Christmas and Christmas Eve in the Twin Cities

It was a record-setting holiday weekend in the Twin Cities as Minnesotans saw another green Christmas this year.

Raindrops were falling instead of snowflakes in the metro. On both days, the metro set new record-high temps for the season. On Christmas Eve, we saw a high of 55 degrees, crushing the previous record high of 46 degrees set in 1957.

On Christmas, the high hit 54 degrees, pushing past the previous record of 51 degrees, set in 1922.

It's all a dramatic change from last Christmas when high temps were in the single digits over the holiday weekend.

And while we're snowless in the Twin Cities, the snow isn't that far away. A blizzard warning was in effect on Christmas for several states west of Minnesota, including much of South Dakota and Nebraska.