Minnesota weather: Shower and storm chances Father's Day weekend

The weekend will bring temperatures in the 80s, with a chance of seeing some isolated showers and storms.

Developing in western Minnesota Saturday morning, storms will slowly track east over the course of the day today, moving into parts of central Minnesota mid to late afternoon.

Rain and thunderstorm chances continue into the overnight hours carrying into Father's Day as well. By Sunday storms will move from south to north, again staying scattered.

No severe weather is expected this weekend. While widespread rain is not likely this weekend, some pocket storms could bring some much-needed locally heavy rain.

Looking at the week ahead, temperatures will be hot with highs reaching 90 degrees and chances for sunshine.

Take a look at your seven-day forecast

The average temperature this time of year is 80 degrees.