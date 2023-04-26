Minnesota weather: More seasonable temperatures before it gets cooler

More seasonable weather is in the forecast before it gets chilly for the weekend.

Wednesday will be almost seasonable, with slowly increasing clouds and a high of around 57 degrees. A stray evening drip is possible. Overnight, it'll be mild and breezy, with scattered light showers.

Thursday will feel like spring, with patchy sunshine and isolated late day rain drops. The high will be around 66 degrees.

But the spring-like temperatures only last for a day. Temperatures will fall throughout the day on Friday from a high of 58 degrees. Scattered showers are possible Friday evening.

A few drips are possible Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's high will be around 52 degrees and Sunday's high will be around 49 degrees and breezy. Temperatures will start to rebound for next week.

The average high this time of year is 62 degrees.