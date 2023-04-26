Minnesota weather: More seasonable temperatures before it gets cooler

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Stearns County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Minnesota weather: More seasonable temperatures before it gets cooler

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:18AM
Weather
FOX 9

Wednesday's forecast: More seasonable temps

Thursday will see highs in the mid 60s before rain arrived over the weekend.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More seasonable weather is in the forecast before it gets chilly for the weekend.

Wednesday will be almost seasonable, with slowly increasing clouds and a high of around 57 degrees. A stray evening drip is possible. Overnight, it'll be mild and breezy, with scattered light showers. 

Thursday will feel like spring, with patchy sunshine and isolated late day rain drops. The high will be around 66 degrees. 

But the spring-like temperatures only last for a day. Temperatures will fall throughout the day on Friday from a high of 58 degrees. Scattered showers are possible Friday evening. 

A few drips are possible Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's high will be around 52 degrees and Sunday's high will be around 49 degrees and breezy. Temperatures will start to rebound for next week. 

The average high this time of year is 62 degrees. 