Minnesota weather: Salvation Army service centers open for cooling during heat wave

With the extreme heat coming in this week many are concerned about what this could mean for people without access to air conditioning throughout the day.

Heat indexes are predicted to reach into the hundreds, being dangerous for those spending extended time outdoors. Those most vulnerable include people without housing and people that work primarily outside during the day. In response to the temperatures, the Salvation Army is requiring that all Twin Cities service centers serve as cooling centers during these hot days.

Salvation Army service centers will be open during normal business hours Monday through Friday, welcoming anyone needing a break from the heat.

Here is a list of Twin Cities service center locations:

Salvation Army Temple, 1604 E Lake St., Minneapolis

Salvation Army Parkview, 2024 Lyndale Ave. N, Minneapolis

Salvation Army Noble, 10011 Noble Pkwy., Brooklyn Park

Salvation Army Eastside,1019 Payne Ave., St. Paul

Salvation Army Citadel, 401 West 7th Street, St. Paul

Salvation Army Lakewood, 2080 Woodlynn Ave., St. Paul

Salvation Army Central, 2727 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis

For more information on hours and location go to SalvationArmyNorth.org.