Minnesota weather: Hot and humid week ahead

After a Sunday that pushed into the upper 80s, get ready for a hot and steamy week ahead.

Temperatures are expected to push near 100 degrees over the course of the week. That means a lot of 90-degree temperatures and dew points in in the 60s and possibly into the 70s at time.

Whether the thermometer hits 100 or not, the dew points will push the feels like temps over triple digits.

Air quality alerts are also in effect for the metro and most of central and northern Minnesota due to wildfire smoke.

There is relief on the horizon as temps look to cool by the end of the week.

