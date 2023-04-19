Minnesota weather: Rounds of rain over next few days

It's going to be a soggy few days across much of Minnesota.

Morning rain will fade to patchy drizzle as the sky remains cloudy on Wednesday. It'll be cool and breezy in the afternoon. Another wave of rain/storms pushes through Wednesday evening and night. Some storms in southern Minnesota could be strong.

The high on Wednesday will be around 45 degrees in the Twin Cities, with 40s across southern Minnesota and 30s in northern Minnesota.

A few more waves of rain are expected into Thursday. A couple more rounds of rain are possible through the day for the Twin Cities, while northern Minnesota will see snow. The high in the Twin Cities will be around 48 degrees, while northern Minnesota will be in the upper 30s.

The wet weather continues into Friday afternoon, when the Twin Cities could see a wintry mix and some snow.

It'll dry out for the weekend, with highs in the 40s.