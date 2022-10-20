Minnesota weather: Return to seasonable temps ahead of weekend warm up

Thursday brings a return to seasonable temperatures ahead of a warm up this weekend.

After the upper 40s on Wednesday, the high on Thursday will top out around 57 degrees in the Twin Cities, with some high clouds and filtered sunshine. High temps in southwestern Minnesota may get into the 60s, while northeastern Minnesota will be cooler, in the 40s.

Overnight, lows will dip into the 40s across Minnesota, which will set the stage for a stunning Friday.

Friday will see a high of 64 degrees in the Twin Cities, with much of Minnesota seeing highs in the 60s. Northern Minnesota will largely be in the mid-50s.

The seven-day forecast, which brings a warm up for the weekend.

Saturday will be sunny and warm, with a high of 72 degrees, making for a gorgeous late October day. Sunday will be warmer and more humid, with a high of 74 degrees. Expect clouds to increase and for conditions to become breezy.

Storms are possible Sunday in the late evening and overnight.

After the weekend, we'll see a return to cooler weather. Monday will be breezy with showers and a high of 61 degrees.