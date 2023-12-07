Minnesota weather: Record temps possible Thursday, Friday; much cooler, blustery conditions arrive Saturday

Open a window — some record-high temperatures are possible on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday will feature a light southern breeze and plenty of sunshine, with high temperatures in the mid-50s. The high in the Twin Cities will be around 53 degrees, though pocket 60s will be possible in southwestern Minnesota. It'll be cooler in northern Minnesota, with highs mostly in the 40s. Overnight lows will stay above the freezing mark across the state.

Clouds will increase as we go from Thursday night into the day on Friday, and breezes will increase out of the west as well. This will start our cooling trend going into Friday, but highs for the day will still be near record warmth. The high on Friday for the Twin Cities will be around 50 degrees.

This weekend will be cooler, though, thanks to a northerly flow that arrives from Friday night into the day on Saturday. This could bring a few light, scattered flakes. The high on Saturday will be around 37 degrees in the Twin Cities, while Sunday will be cooler with a high of around 34 degrees.

Here's the seven-day forecast: