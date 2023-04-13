Minnesota weather: Another day of potentially record-setting highs

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:36 AM CDT, Eau Claire County
15
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Todd County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:00 PM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Pine County, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
from THU 11:20 AM CDT until THU 11:15 AM CDT, Mahnomen County, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:30 PM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
Flood Warning
until WED 10:15 AM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:30 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:12 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lyon County, Nicollet County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Rock County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wabasha County, Wilkin County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Rock County, Scott County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County

Minnesota weather: Another day of potentially record-setting highs

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Thursday's forecast: Another hot one!

The mini April hot spell continues with highs in the mid 80s.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After setting a record of 88 degrees for the date on Wednesday, another record-breaker is in store on Thursday. 

The high temperature could climb to 88 degrees in the Twin Cities, which would set a record for the date. The current record is 84 degrees, set in 2006. 

A frontal boundary cuts northern Minnesota off from the heat, with people in the Arrowhead looking at high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. 

Minnesota communities bracing for spring flooding

After a snowy winter, communities across Minnesota are preparing for the impact of spring flooding. Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday will host a briefing with state and federal partners, providing information on the spring flood outlook and statewide preparations.

With all this warm weather, the snow pack has largely disappeared. The National Weather Service shared this graphic today: 

Friday is also looking like a warm one, with a high of around 81 degrees. If temperatures climb that high, it would mark the fourth day in the 80s in a row. 

But after that, it gets chilly. Saturday's high will be around 51 degrees, with rain showers. Sunday will be a chilly 46 degrees and windy. 

Temperatures return to the 60s for next week. 

Here's your seven-day forecast:

The seven-day forecast. (FOX 9)