Minnesota weather: Rain totals from Monday's storms

A strong but compact storm rolled across Minnesota on Monday, bringing a heavy band of rain that dropped a couple of inches.

It rained on and off most of the day on Monday, but there was a heavy band of rain on the northern side of the system that dropped 2 to 4 inches of rain in many areas right along Interstate 94, including much of the northern Twin Cities metro.

But with warmer temperatures and even some early-day sunshine, energy was able to build in southern Minnesota enough to pop much stronger storms. The system produced some possible tornadoes and measurable rain.

Here are the rain totals from Monday's storms:

Twin Cities metro area

Roseville: 3.53 inches

Robbinsdale: 2.91 inches

Maple Grove: 2.89 inches

North St. Paul: 2.48 inches

Coon Rapids: 2.14 inches

Minneapolis: 1.72 inches

Woodbury: 1.67 inches

St. Paul: 1.60 inches

MSP: 1.41 inches

Edina: 1.33 inches

Rosemount: 1.26 inches

Minnetonka: 1.22 inches

Eagan: 1.21 inches

Burnsville: 1.04 inches

Cottage Grove: 1.04 inches

Lakeville: 1.01 inches

Eden Prairie: 1.00 inches

Prior Lake: 0.91 inches

Northern Minnesota

Alexandria: 3.50 inches

Brainerd: 0.71 inches

Hinckley: 0.70 inches

Detroit Lakes: 0.20 inches

Duluth: 0.13 inches

Bemidji: 0.06 inches

Central Minnesota

Saint Cloud: 2.81 inches

Rogers: 2.78 inches

Cambridge: 2.40 inches

Stillwater: 2.39 inches

Blaine: 2.27 inches

Scandia: 2.25 inches

Rockford: 2.21 inches

Forest Lake: 1.96 inches

Hugo: 1.93 inches

Maple Plain: 1.85 inches

Andover: 1.79 inches

Morris: 1.79 inches

Mound: 1.43 inches

Waconia: 1.28 inches

Hastings: 1.20 inches

Jordan: 1.01 inches

Victoria: 0.92 inches

Willmar: 0.63 inches

Hutchinson: 0.61 inches

Southern Minnesota

Red Wing: 1.44 inches

Rochester: 1.22 inches

Mankato: 1.19 inches

Owatonna: 1.11 inches

Faribault: 0.86 inches

Redwood Falls: 0.24 inches

Windom: 0.05 inches

Marshall: 0.05 inches

Wisconsin