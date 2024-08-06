Minnesota weather: Rain totals from Monday's storms
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A strong but compact storm rolled across Minnesota on Monday, bringing a heavy band of rain that dropped a couple of inches.
It rained on and off most of the day on Monday, but there was a heavy band of rain on the northern side of the system that dropped 2 to 4 inches of rain in many areas right along Interstate 94, including much of the northern Twin Cities metro.
But with warmer temperatures and even some early-day sunshine, energy was able to build in southern Minnesota enough to pop much stronger storms. The system produced some possible tornadoes and measurable rain.
Here are the rain totals from Monday's storms:
Twin Cities metro area
- Roseville: 3.53 inches
- Robbinsdale: 2.91 inches
- Maple Grove: 2.89 inches
- North St. Paul: 2.48 inches
- Coon Rapids: 2.14 inches
- Minneapolis: 1.72 inches
- Woodbury: 1.67 inches
- St. Paul: 1.60 inches
- MSP: 1.41 inches
- Edina: 1.33 inches
- Rosemount: 1.26 inches
- Minnetonka: 1.22 inches
- Eagan: 1.21 inches
- Burnsville: 1.04 inches
- Cottage Grove: 1.04 inches
- Lakeville: 1.01 inches
- Eden Prairie: 1.00 inches
- Prior Lake: 0.91 inches
Northern Minnesota
- Alexandria: 3.50 inches
- Brainerd: 0.71 inches
- Hinckley: 0.70 inches
- Detroit Lakes: 0.20 inches
- Duluth: 0.13 inches
- Bemidji: 0.06 inches
Central Minnesota
- Saint Cloud: 2.81 inches
- Rogers: 2.78 inches
- Cambridge: 2.40 inches
- Stillwater: 2.39 inches
- Blaine: 2.27 inches
- Scandia: 2.25 inches
- Rockford: 2.21 inches
- Forest Lake: 1.96 inches
- Hugo: 1.93 inches
- Maple Plain: 1.85 inches
- Andover: 1.79 inches
- Morris: 1.79 inches
- Mound: 1.43 inches
- Waconia: 1.28 inches
- Hastings: 1.20 inches
- Jordan: 1.01 inches
- Victoria: 0.92 inches
- Willmar: 0.63 inches
- Hutchinson: 0.61 inches
Southern Minnesota
- Red Wing: 1.44 inches
- Rochester: 1.22 inches
- Mankato: 1.19 inches
- Owatonna: 1.11 inches
- Faribault: 0.86 inches
- Redwood Falls: 0.24 inches
- Windom: 0.05 inches
- Marshall: 0.05 inches
Wisconsin
- Eau Claire: 2.22 inches
- Hudson: 2.04 inches
- Somerset: 2.00 inches
- New Richmond: 1.91 inches
- River Falls: 1.51 inches
- La Crosse: 0.89 inches
- Hayward: 0.49 inches