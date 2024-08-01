Minnesota weather: Rain totals from Wednesday's storm

July ended with widespread rain for much of Minnesota, with some areas receiving over 3 inches of rain on Wednesday.

Rain and storms moved east Wednesday afternoon and evening, bringing heavy rain, wind, and lightning. Southern Minnesota received 1-2+ inches of rain, with pockets of 3+ inches in and around Owatonna. Meanwhile, the Twin Cities metro area received closer to 0.5 to 1+ inches of rain.

FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz says it’s important to note that backyard rain gauges can vary from the official numbers. Wednesday's rain showers had a variety of totals, with Roseville getting 1.60 inches of rain while nearby St. Paul only recorded 0.28 inches.

Here’s a look at rainfall totals by region.

Twin Cities metro area

MSP: 1.61 inches

Roseville: 1.60 inches

Rosemount: 1.28 inches

Minneapolis: 1.25 inches

Cottage Grove: 1.12 inches

Coon Rapids: 1.01 inches

Lakeville: 0.92 inches

Robbinsdale: 0.91 inches

Maple Grove: 0.88 inches

Eagan: 0.85 inches

Edina: 0.78 inches

Prior Lake: 0.78 inches

Eden Prairie: 0.70 inches

Woodbury: 0.61 inches

North St. Paul: 0.51 inches

Minnetonka: 0.49 inches

Burnsville: 0.45 inches

(FOX 9)

Northern Minnesota

Alexandria: 0.84 inches

Bemidji: 0.67 inches

Detroit Lakes: 0.59 inches

Hibbing: 0.31 inches

Brainerd: 0.28 inches

Hinckley: 0.04 inches

International Falls: 0.01 inches

(FOX 9)

Central Minnesota

Morris: 1.57 inches

Jordan: 1.23 inches

Victoria: 1.03 inches

Forest Lake: 0.97 inches

Hugo: 0.96 inches

Rockford: 0.95 inches

Andover: 0.94 inches

Waconia: 0.84 inches

Willmar: 0.71 inches

Carver: 0.71 inches

Mound: 0.68 inches

Scandia: 0.68 inches

Blaine: 0.67 inches

Hutchinson: 0.65 inches

Rogers: 0.63 inches

Maple Plain: 0.61 inches

Hastings: 0.58 inches

Stillwater: 0.46 inches

St. Cloud: 0.44 inches

Cambridge: 0.34 inches

(FOX 9)

Southern Minnesota

Owatonna: 3.22 inches

Faribault: 2.43 inches

Rochester: 1.72 inches

Mankato: 1.70 inches

Red Wing: 1.56 inches

Redwood Falls: 1.26 inches

Marshall: 1.17 inches

Thursday’s forecast

It’s cooler but still humid for the first day of August, and there are leftover showers for part of Thursday.

Scattered showers are possible in the morning as an area of low-pressure scoots by. The system will rotate south and eastward, bringing the chance for isolated afternoon rumbles before the system falls apart.

We get a break from the heat on Thursday, but the humidity is sticking around a bit longer. The Twin Cities metro will have a daytime high of 81 degrees and overnight lows in the 60s.

The day will be mostly cloudy with some patchy sunshine before it clears out, allowing for late day and evening sunshine. Expect winds out of the north at 5-10 mph on Thursday.