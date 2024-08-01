Minnesota weather: Rain totals from Wednesday's storm
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - July ended with widespread rain for much of Minnesota, with some areas receiving over 3 inches of rain on Wednesday.
Rain and storms moved east Wednesday afternoon and evening, bringing heavy rain, wind, and lightning. Southern Minnesota received 1-2+ inches of rain, with pockets of 3+ inches in and around Owatonna. Meanwhile, the Twin Cities metro area received closer to 0.5 to 1+ inches of rain.
FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz says it’s important to note that backyard rain gauges can vary from the official numbers. Wednesday's rain showers had a variety of totals, with Roseville getting 1.60 inches of rain while nearby St. Paul only recorded 0.28 inches.
Here’s a look at rainfall totals by region.
Twin Cities metro area
- MSP: 1.61 inches
- Roseville: 1.60 inches
- Rosemount: 1.28 inches
- Minneapolis: 1.25 inches
- Cottage Grove: 1.12 inches
- Coon Rapids: 1.01 inches
- Lakeville: 0.92 inches
- Robbinsdale: 0.91 inches
- Maple Grove: 0.88 inches
- Eagan: 0.85 inches
- Edina: 0.78 inches
- Prior Lake: 0.78 inches
- Eden Prairie: 0.70 inches
- Woodbury: 0.61 inches
- North St. Paul: 0.51 inches
- Minnetonka: 0.49 inches
- Burnsville: 0.45 inches
(FOX 9)
Northern Minnesota
- Alexandria: 0.84 inches
- Bemidji: 0.67 inches
- Detroit Lakes: 0.59 inches
- Hibbing: 0.31 inches
- Brainerd: 0.28 inches
- Hinckley: 0.04 inches
- International Falls: 0.01 inches
(FOX 9)
Central Minnesota
- Morris: 1.57 inches
- Jordan: 1.23 inches
- Victoria: 1.03 inches
- Forest Lake: 0.97 inches
- Hugo: 0.96 inches
- Rockford: 0.95 inches
- Andover: 0.94 inches
- Waconia: 0.84 inches
- Willmar: 0.71 inches
- Carver: 0.71 inches
- Mound: 0.68 inches
- Scandia: 0.68 inches
- Blaine: 0.67 inches
- Hutchinson: 0.65 inches
- Rogers: 0.63 inches
- Maple Plain: 0.61 inches
- Hastings: 0.58 inches
- Stillwater: 0.46 inches
- St. Cloud: 0.44 inches
- Cambridge: 0.34 inches
(FOX 9)
Southern Minnesota
- Owatonna: 3.22 inches
- Faribault: 2.43 inches
- Rochester: 1.72 inches
- Mankato: 1.70 inches
- Red Wing: 1.56 inches
- Redwood Falls: 1.26 inches
- Marshall: 1.17 inches
Thursday’s forecast
It’s cooler but still humid for the first day of August, and there are leftover showers for part of Thursday.
Scattered showers are possible in the morning as an area of low-pressure scoots by. The system will rotate south and eastward, bringing the chance for isolated afternoon rumbles before the system falls apart.
We get a break from the heat on Thursday, but the humidity is sticking around a bit longer. The Twin Cities metro will have a daytime high of 81 degrees and overnight lows in the 60s.
The day will be mostly cloudy with some patchy sunshine before it clears out, allowing for late day and evening sunshine. Expect winds out of the north at 5-10 mph on Thursday.