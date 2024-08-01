Minnesota weather: Leftover showers, cooler but still humid Thursday

It’s cooler but still humid for the first day of August, and there are leftover showers for part of Thursday.

Thursday’s forecast

Scattered showers are possible in the morning as an area of low-pressure scoots by. The system will rotate south and eastward, bringing the chance for isolated afternoon rumbles before the system falls apart.

We get a break from the heat on Thursday, but the humidity is sticking around a bit longer. The Twin Cities metro will have a daytime high of 81 degrees and overnight lows in the 60s.

The day will be mostly cloudy with some patchy sunshine before it clears out, allowing for late day and evening sunshine. Expect winds out of the north at 5-10 mph on Thursday.

(FOX 9)

Looking ahead

The end of the week is calmer, and there will be plenty of sunshine on Friday. However, conditions are hot again as temperatures are back in the upper 80s and lower 90s through Saturday.

Heading into next week, we get a break from the heat as temperatures dip into the 70s, but we could see more rain chances.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: