Minnesota weather: Soaking rain Monday with plenty more possible this week

Several rounds of showers and storms are expected over the next few days as storms roll through Monday.

Monday morning started with some severe weather that brought some thunderstorm watches and warnings to southern Minnesota, along with a flash flood watch. Monday will see a high of around 73 degrees in the Twin Cities metro.

Over the next several days, flash flooding and flooding in general is possible as storms continue through the week. 1–3 inches of rain is likely for the majority of Minnesota, through Wednesday. Locally, 5 or more inches is possible.

Monday morning showers are expected to dissipate around lunchtime, with some scattered showers in the afternoon. Monday night, some rain will be left over that is expected to flourish overnight with some heavy downpours, but will eventually move north.

Temperatures are expected to rise Tuesday morning, leading to a steamy day. By Tuesday evening, showers and storms are likely as a cold front moves in.

Some trees are reported to be down in western Wisconsin and in Foley, Minnesota.

Here is your seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)

Puddling on I-494

Heavy rains have caused water to pool on roads in various parts of the Twin Cities metro during the morning commute, especially in the construction zones on Interstate 494.

There's a massive pool of water on the westbound side of I-494 near Portland Avenue. This could lead to hydroplaning and slow-going throughout the morning commute. There is MnDOT signage warning of pooling water on I-494.

Delays at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) is currently experiencing delays due to severe weather. Arrival delays for airborne aircraft are averaging at 50 minutes and increasing. All inbound flights are being held at their origin until 8:15 a.m.

Currently, five arrivals have been canceled at MSP, and seven have been delayed. Six departures have been delayed due to weather.

About 7,850 Minnesotans are without power as of 7:40 a.m. due to outages caused by Monday morning's storms, with about 1,140 residents in the Twin Cities experiencing outages.