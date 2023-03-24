Minnesota weather: Quiet, nice weekend ahead

A quiet and nice weekend is in the forecast.

Friday will feature beautiful sunshine with a high of around 44 degrees, which is close to seasonable for this time of year.

Clouds will increase overnight when the low dips down to about 28 degrees. Clouds will start to break away on Saturday when the high will be around 43 degrees with filtered sunshine. The gradual snow melt continues.

Sunday will start clear, but clouds will build throughout Minnesota as a storm system passes to the south. The high on Sunday will be around 41 degrees and pleasant.

Looking ahead to next week, Monday will be quiet with a high of 42 degrees. Things turn a bit cooler on Tuesday, with a high of 38 degrees. Precipitation changes return next week.

Here's the seven-day forecast: