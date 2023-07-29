Minnesota weather: Sunny and pleasant weekend ahead

article

Goodbye sweltering heat and humidity, and hello comfortable warmth and beautiful blue sky.

The last weekend of July is coming with quiet, pleasant weather. Showers and storms Friday evening set the stage for this beautiful weekend. Now, with a flow out of the northwest, the drier air has moved in.

Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will warm into the low 80s, with an abundance of sunshine, and a light wind.

This quiet weather pattern continues as we head into the month of August, with a brief warm-up on Wednesday, but overall seasonable weather in our midst.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast:

