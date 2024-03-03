Minnesota weather: Possible recording breaking warmth to start the week

Multiple warm records could be at risk Sunday as temperatures start to rise.

Blustery south winds keep things mild overnight. Sunday started off very warm with most temperatures in the mid to upper 40s early in the morning, which set a new record for the warmest low temperature.

Sunday afternoon will also feature a shot at breaking two records. The first being the record high on March 3, which is 65 degrees for the metro. The forecast calls for highs closer to 70 degrees. If temperatures hit 70 degrees later Sunday, it will also be a new record for the earliest 70 degree day in the metro.

A cold front will pass through Minnesota Sunday afternoon and then through the metro Sunday evening, bringing a small chance for a few pop-up showers and thundershowers. These will likely pop up just east of the metro in western Wisconsin.

High temperatures for Sunday. (FOX 9)

Temperatures cool down to the lower 30s by Monday, with high temperatures reaching the upper 40s tomorrow afternoon. Although the forecast is still above average for Monday, it will feel much cooler coming off multiple days of record spring warmth.

Here's your seven-day forecast: