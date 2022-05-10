Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:40 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:12 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until TUE 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM CDT until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Aitkin County, Crow Wing County

Minnesota weather: Pleasant Tuesday, storm chances return Wednesday, Thursday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Tuesday's forecast: Very pleasant with highs in the 70s

More heat and humidity tomorrow, but it will be another lovely day.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A very pleasant Tuesday is in store after a hot and stormy Monday. But the heat, humidity and chances for storms return Wednesday and Thursday. 

Drier air will filter in on Tuesday and the clouds will clear, becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny in the afternoon. North-northeastern flow keeps us in the very pleasant but still above-average 70s with low dew points for the day. 

Overnight, temperatures will dip into the 50s. And the heat and humidity return on Wednesday. There could be some isolated rumbles with the burst of humidity Wednesday morning but then temps in the 80s return with dew points in the 60s for the Twin Cities metro. 

Storms are expected to return on Wednesday afternoon, which the area under a Level 2 severe threat into the evening. 

It’ll be hotter, steamier, and muggier on Thursday with another strong storm chance at night, with a Level 3 threat. 