Minnesota weather: Pleasant Tuesday, storm chances return Wednesday, Thursday

A very pleasant Tuesday is in store after a hot and stormy Monday. But the heat, humidity and chances for storms return Wednesday and Thursday.

Drier air will filter in on Tuesday and the clouds will clear, becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny in the afternoon. North-northeastern flow keeps us in the very pleasant but still above-average 70s with low dew points for the day.

Overnight, temperatures will dip into the 50s. And the heat and humidity return on Wednesday. There could be some isolated rumbles with the burst of humidity Wednesday morning but then temps in the 80s return with dew points in the 60s for the Twin Cities metro.

Storms are expected to return on Wednesday afternoon, which the area under a Level 2 severe threat into the evening.

It’ll be hotter, steamier, and muggier on Thursday with another strong storm chance at night, with a Level 3 threat.