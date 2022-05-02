Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
13
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until MON 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until MON 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:30 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until MON 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:30 PM CDT, Clearwater County, Norman County, Pennington County, Polk County, Polk County, Red Lake County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Marshall County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County

Minnesota weather: Onward and upward from cloudy, rainy April

(FOX 9) - It's onward and upward for our weather as we head into the first week of May. We could all use a little something to look forward to after the month we just went through. 

April was, well, lackluster. While it didn't quite make it into the top 10 coldest, it was close. On top of that, it was cloudy, rainy, and windy. 

Our average cloud cover for the month was 72%. For more than half the month (16 days) we were under a cloudy sky, with 12 partly cloudy days, and only two fair days. The National Weather Service categorizes these based on octants (eighths) of the sky covered by opaque clouds. Partly cloudy is 3/8-4/8ths. Cloudy is 8/8ths. 

Aside from the clouds, most of our days were also whipped up with wind. There were 21 days during the month of April, where our average wind speed was 11.5 mph or higher. We haven't met that threshold in the Twin Cities since 1990. 

On the bright side, we did see a lot of rain. By the end of the month, 3.98 inches of rain fell at the airport. That is 1.08 inches more than what we normally get in the month of April. 

While the first week of May is starting on that same cool and cloudy note, the sun will come out Tuesday, and our temperatures will climb into the 60s by the week's end