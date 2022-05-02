Minnesota weather: Seasonable temperatures in store this week

Things will get warmer this week, with seasonable temperatures expected by Wednesday.

The high temperature will be in the lower 50s on Monday with lingering cloud cover from the weekend’s wet weather. Overnight, temperatures will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

On Tuesday, it will be sunnier with highs in the upper 50s, kicking off a warming trend for the workweek.

Seasonable temperatures in the 60s are expected on Wednesday, with temps in the upper 60s possible this weekend.

