Minnesota weather: Much needed rain on the way

Quick hit-and-miss showers greet us to start the weekend, setting the stage for more precipitation to move in over the course of the next couple of days.

As we've been tracking this low-pressure system, we've watched its track slow, meaning most will stay relatively dry for the day Saturday, with the exception of western Minnesota. Rain will move into the southwestern corner of the state during the early afternoon hours and stay west throughout most of the day.

Overnight precipitation will gradually become more widespread, as most of central and southern Minnesota wake up to rain on Sunday morning. Rain will fall for most of the day Sunday before dissipating overnight, dropping some .50"-1." for parts of central Minnesota.

Saturday will still be warm with temperatures in the high 80s but not as muggy as the past few days. But starting on Sunday, temperatures will also begin to trend cooler than average as we look for highs in the 70s to end the weekend and stay pleasant throughout the week. Sunshine and lovely weather kick off the work week before the next chance of precipitation on Wednesday.

