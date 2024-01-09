Minnesota weather: Morning flakes Tuesday, frigid this weekend

Snow Monday night into Tuesday has caused some slippery spots on area roadways, and more snow could fall in southern Minnesota on Tuesday before it turns blustery.

Here's a look at the forecast.

Messy roads in southern Minnesota Tuesday

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is warning of a messy morning commute in southern Minnesota, where roads are partially or completely covered in snow.

MnDOT's 511 website shows a few crashes and spinous on area roadways, including near the Twin Cities, around 6 a.m. Tuesday. You can find the latest road conditions here. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, from 6 a.m. on Jan. 8 through 6 a.m. on Jan. 9, there were 141 crashes, including 13 with injuries (none were serious or fatal), as well as 72 vehicle spin-outs/vehicles going off the road and four jackknifed semi-trucks. The majority of the crashes happened in southern and west-central Minnesota.

Tuesday's forecast turns blustery

A few more flakes will fall in the Twin Cities metro and north, picking up possibly another inch of snow Tuesday morning. Southern Minnesota is expected to see an inch to 3 inches of snow Tuesday, with higher amounts closer to southwestern Wisconsin and northeastern Iowa, totaling anywhere from 4 to 8 inches of snow. A winter storm warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday for Fillmore and Houston counties.

Blowing snow is possible in southwestern Minnesota on Tuesday.

The high on Tuesday is around 32 degrees in the Twin Cities metro.

Frigid this weekend

A few light flakes are possible on Wednesday, which will see a high of around 27 degrees. It'll turn cooler on Thursday, with a high of around 21 degrees.

Flurries are possible on Friday, with a high of around 22 degrees and breezy. Breezy conditions continue on Saturday, with flurries possible and a high of around 11 degrees.

Then it gets frigid for Sunday, with a high around 3 degrees and breezy. Monday will be just as cold, with a high of 4 degrees. Overnight lows will dip below zero.

Here's your seven-day forecast: