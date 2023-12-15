Minnesota weather: More wet than white, as mainly rain showers roll in Friday into Saturday

A rainy day is in the forecast for Friday.

Rain showers will slowly become more widespread on Friday afternoon, with high temperatures around 43 degrees in the Twin Cities. Overnight, it'll be wet. Rain showers will continue, with a bit of slush possible in northern Minnesota. The low in the Twin Cities will be around 36 degrees.

Morning rain showers on Saturday will slowly taper off, but clouds will linger. The high will be around 40 degrees. Sunday is looking mild, with a high of around 38 degrees.

Looking ahead to next week, a seasonable Monday is in store, with a high of around 29 degrees, ahead of another mild couple of days with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Here's your seven-day forecast: