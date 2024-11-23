Minnesota weather: Mild weekend before colder temperatures arrive

The Brief The forecast shows a calm and quiet Saturday ahead. Sunday is expected to have temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday night will likely have a few sprinkles or flurries.



Saturday is expected to be calm and quiet with mild temperatures.

Saturday forecast

Saturday is shaping up to be quite calm & quiet as temperatures stay very mild tonight and into Sunday.

Sunday will kick off near or just above freezing with highs approaching the lower 40s on Sunday afternoon around the Twin Cities.

A front will bring a few sprinkles or flurries Sunday night into very early Monday.

Looking ahead

Behind this front, we cool down quite a bit with highs in the 20s to lower 30s through Thanksgiving.

The forecast shows another surge of colder air toward the end of the month and to kick off December.

Here's a look at today's highs and the seven-day forecast: