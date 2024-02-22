Minnesota weather: Mild Thursday and chilly Friday; fairly bright and pleasant weekend ahead

Another mild and warm day for Thursday before seasonable temperatures return for Friday.

The high on Thursday is around 48 degrees for the Twin Cities metro area. There’s plenty of sunshine during the day before passing clouds arrive in the afternoon. A slight breeze will come from the northwest with winds at 10-15 mph.

More seasonable temperatures return for Friday as a cold front begins moving in Thursday night. Temperatures in the morning will feel relatively the same, but it won’t get that much warmer, with an afternoon high of around 32 degrees in the metro area. Meanwhile, northern Minnesota will be much colder on Friday, with highs in the teens near the Canadian border.

The cold front is bringing along an increased cloud coverage for most of the day Friday as the sunshine likely won’t peek through until the mid to late afternoon. Friday night into Saturday morning remains chilly in the metro area with overnight lows in the teens.

Above-average temperatures return for the weekend, with highs in the 40s. Saturday will be a bit breezy, but it should calm down by Sunday for a beautiful and sunny day.

Looking ahead, the start of the week is warm with highs nearing 60 on Monday, but temperatures plunge by midweek with highs in the upper 20s.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: